LHP Ryan O'Rourke, who has been on the disabled list all season with a strained left forearm, has been diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and will have Tommy John surgery. O'Rourke pitched in 26 games for the Twins last season, posting a 3.96 ERA in 25 innings. "I think we were all holding on to a little hope that he might get a couple options to how he should proceed," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "We all kind of thought something was up, the fact that he just didn't show much improvement over the last month since he came forward with the issues that he was facing."

3B Miguel Sano became just the third player in Globe Life Park history to reach the club level in left field with his solo homer in the fourth inning. Sano is the second player to do it this year and the first visitor to do it since Seattle's Nelson Cruz in 2015. Sano now has five homers in 12 games against Texas and finished 3-for-4 Tuesday to raise his career average vs. Texas to .370. "When I hit the ball, I don't watch," Sano said of his homer. "I run the bases. I know the ball's gone, but I don't see where it went. I never watch the ball. I try to run the bases hard."

INF Ehire Adrianza will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. Adrianza has missed the entire season with a strained right oblique and was 6-for-15 in three games with Single-A Fort Myers. He played in 40 games for San Francisco last year, batting .254 in 63 at-bats.

OF Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to eight games with his second-inning double. Rosario, who went 2-for-4, is 11-for-30 in the streak. He's also feasted on the Rangers in his career, with hits in all 13 games against Texas.

OF Kennys Vargas continues to love playing games against the Rangers in Texas. His solo homer in the fourth inning was his third homer in eight career games in Arlington. Vargas is now 9-for-26 lifetime against the Rangers, and all those games have come in Arlington.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed one run in seven innings and leads the majors with an 0.77 ERA. Santana is now 4-0 and has allowed one run or zero runs in all five of his starts.