LHP Hector Santiago will be activated from the bereavement list prior to the Wednesday game against Oakland, and he will make the start. Santiago went on the bereavement list on April 28 after the death of his grandmother. Santiago is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA in five starts this season.

2B Brian Dozier hit a pair of home runs in the Twins' win Tuesday, marking the sixth time in his career that he hit multiple homers in a game. The last time Dozier did so was Sept. 6, 2016. Dozier homered in the third and seventh innings, both solo homers. His second home came one batter after Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer, the first time the Twins have hit back-to-back home runs this season.

LF Eddie Rosario extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the fourth inning Tuesday. Rosario also had a single in the seventh inning. He is batting .404 (19-for-47) during his hitting streak.

LHP Buddy Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Tuesday game to make room for LHP Hector Santiago on the 25-man roster. Boshers was recalled from Rochester on April 28 when Santiago was placed on the bereavement list. He has pitched in two games for the Twins this year, allowing one run in three innings of relief.