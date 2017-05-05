RHP Kyle Gibson (0-4) was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after he surrendered four runs in four innings Thursday. Gibson saw his ERA balloon to 8.20. The five-year veteran has been a rotation mainstay in Minnesota but was the weak link in a rotation that has done surprisingly well this season. Gibson gave up eight hits and walked three Thursday and has walked 13 batters in 26 1/3 innings.

IF Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Thursday to bring Minnesota back within striking distance in the eventual 8-5 loss. Escobar homered in two of his last three games and has an extra-base hit in three straight games as he supplies some power as the Twins' reserve infielder. Escobar didn't hit his third home run last season until July 10.

CF Byron Buxton left Thursday's game in the sixth inning after hitting the wall hard while securing the final out of the top of the fifth. The team said he was pulled for precautionary reasons and passed a concussion test. He will be re-evaluated Friday. After the game, manager Paul Molitor said Buxton could have kept playing and wanted to stay in, but he was taken out after being "banged pretty good" three times in Thursday's game.

LF Eddie Rosario opened the scoring for Minnesota on Thursday with his fourth homer of the season. The hit extended Rosario's current streak to 14 games, the longest by a Twin this season and the second-longest active streak in baseball behind Mike Trout (16). It's the longest streak for a Minnesota player since Brian Dozier hit in 24 straight from Aug. 27-Sept. 22 of last season. Rosario is hitting .407 during the streak.

RHP Nick Tepesch will start Sunday's game for the Twins, taking the team's open fifth starter spot in the rotation. RHP Kyle Gibson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Thursday's game, but Tepesch is filling the spot that was already open after rookie LHP Adalberto Mejia was optioned at the end of April. Tepesch will be making his first appearance for Minnesota. He's 9-18 in 43 games (40 starts) in three seasons with Texas and the Los Angeles Dodgers in his career.

OF Danny Santana homered for the first time this season during Thursday's loss. It was his first homer since June 26, 2016 at Yankee Stadium. It was his first homer at Target Field since Aug. 22, 2014. He added a bunt single for his first multi-hit game of the season.