3B Miguel Sano had a hearing for his appeal of a one-game suspension for shoving Detroit C James McCann on Friday. The hearing lasted an hour as general manager Thad Levine presented Minnesota's case. Manager Paul Molitor said the team expects to hear the verdict on Monday or Tuesday.

RHP Brandon Kintzler blew his first save of the season on Friday, giving up three hits in the ninth as Minnesota nursed a two-run lead entering the inning. Kintzler gave up two infield singles before pinch-hitter Chris Young hit a hard grounder down the third-base line. It was Kintzler's first blown save since Sept. 17, 2016, at the New York Mets.

INF Ehire Adrianza was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday, taking the vacated roster spot when the team optioned RHP Kyle Gibson to Triple-A. Adrianza missed all 26 games this season with a right oblique strain. He's hit .220 in 154 major league games for the San Francisco Giants.

2B Brian Dozier left Friday's game in the ninth inning with a sprained ankle. Dozier suffered the injury earlier in the game and played through it, but couldn't continue and was pinch-hit for in the ninth. Manager Paul Molitor said Dozier is considered day to day.

CF Byron Buxton was held out on Friday. Manager Paul Molitor said Buxton is sore and dealing with some headaches but the team believes there is no concussion. Buxton passed a concussion test on Thursday after leaving the game early when he collided with the outfield wall.

OF Danny Santana was designated for assignment on Friday as Minnesota needed to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Drew Rucinski. Santana played in 13 games for the Twins this season, hitting .200, including his first home run a day earlier against Oakland. Santana hit .319 as a rookie but could never find success again, finishing with a .266 average in 280 games for Minnesota.

RHP Drew Rucinski had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Friday and he joined the Twins in Minnesota. Rucinski hasn't pitched in a major league game since 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels. He is 0-2 with 6.28 ERA in seven games in the majors. He made six appearances and one start for Rochester, going 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.

1B Joe Mauer hit the first walkoff homer of his 14 major league seasons and just the fourth walk-off plate appearance of his career. The hit off Boston reliever Matt Barnes came with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning as Mauer sent a deep shot into the wind to the left-center field bullpens. Mauer added an RBI single on Friday.

RHP Phil Hughes (5-1) had his best start of the season for Minnesota, with one run allowed on six hits in 6 2/3 innings on Friday. Hughes is dealing with diminished velocity this season after recovering from surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome last year. But the right-hander kept Boston off balance and got out of some trouble in the early innings.