OF Robbie Grossman hit his second homer of the season on Saturday and was 2-for-4. Grossman started the year as Minnesota's DH and has provided some offense. He started in right field Saturday with center fielder Byron Buxton getting the day off and Max Kepler shifting to center. Grossman has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 starts, collecting a hit in 15 of the games.

2B Brian Dozier missed Saturday's game after spraining his ankle Friday. Manager Paul Molitor said Dozier is likely to be held out Sunday as well. Dozier is hitting .229 this season with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

CF Byron Buxton missed his second straight game after colliding with the wall in center field Thursday. Manager Paul Molitor said Buxton has been sore and was dealing with some headaches. Buxton told reporters before the game that he was feeling much better than Friday.

OF Eddie Rosario had his 15-game hitting streak snapped Saturday with an 0-for-3 day. It was Rosario's career-long streak and the longest by a Twins player this season. Rosario turned around his season after a tough start and is now hitting .293.

RHP Nick Tepesch (0-1) made his first appearance in a major league game since June 24, 2016 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tepesch's return and Minnesota debut didn't go well as he was tagged for five hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. Tepesch allowed seven runs, but only one was earned. He gave up a solo homer to Chris Young and would have got out of the second inning but Jorge Polanco's error kept the inning going and Boston added seven more runs. It was Tepesch's first game action of any kind since April 20 when he started for Triple-A Rochester.

RHP Michael Tonkin, who gave up one run on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings Saturday, was designated for assignment by the Twins after the game. Tonkin had a 6.55 ERA in nine appearances this season. He was taken out of the game in the ninth Saturday as catcher Chris Gimenez came on to get the final two outs. Tonkin had appeared in 133 major league games over five seasons with Minnesota and had a 4.48 ERA with 138 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings. The team will make a corresponding roster move before Sunday's game.