2B Brian Dozier (sprained ankle) could return to the Twins' lineup for the first time since May 5. Dozier was available for Wednesday's game against the White Sox before it was canceled due to rain. Manager Paul Molitor said he could have used Dozier as a designated hitter on Wednesday, but was leaning toward not using him due to the wet weather conditions. "The extra day definitely helps," Molitor said.

RHP Drew Rucinski was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday after the Twins claimed LHP Adam Wilk off waivers from the New York Mets. Rucinski appeared in one game for the Twins and gave up two runs and five hits while striking out five in 3 1/3 innings.

LHP Adam Wilk will join the Twins on Thursday after being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Wednesday. Wilk, 29, was 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Las Vegas. Wilk made an emergency start for the Mets on May 7 and gave up five earned runs and three home runs in 3 2/3 innings before being designated for assignment after the outing. Manager Paul Molitor said an exact role has not been determined for Wilk, but he expects him to join the Twins bullpen. "He's a guy that can do a lot of things so we obviously have decisions to make," Molitor said Wednesday. "He's got some big-league time and we think he's got stuff to get big-league hitters out."