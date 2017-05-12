RHP Brandon Kintzler earned his eighth save with a five-out effort, including two strikeouts to escape a shaky eighth that saw White Sox runners at second and third. "He's fresh, he hasn't had a ton of work as of late," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "The way the inning unfolded I was just taking a chance there trying to get a ground ball and he ended up getting a couple of strikeouts, which were huge."

DH Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-3, reached base on a walk and matched a season-high with four RBIs. He has a hit in all five games against Chicago this season. He's batting .375 against the White Sox.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for 4 with a walk and has reached base safely in each of his last 19 games against the White Sox dating back to May 8, 2016. He's hitting .389 during that stretch.

RHP Ervin Santana (5-1, 1.72 ERA) is coming off his first loss of the season May 7, when he allowed a season-high six runs versus Boston. He allowed as many runs in the first inning (three) as he had in his previous 41 innings this season. Santana still ranks first in the major leagues in opponent average (.135) and fourth in ERA (1.72). He's 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two road starts this season. He allowed one run in six innings but did not factor into a decision April 20 against Cleveland. Santana is 5-11 (4.22 ERA) in 22 career starts versus the Indians, Friday's opponent.

RHP Phil Hughes had a no-decision in his seventh start of the season, working 4 2/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) and six hits while walking two and striking out a pair. He's 4-0 with a 4.82 ERA in five road starts this season and needs seven strikeouts to hit 1,000 for his career.