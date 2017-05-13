3B Miguel Sano's solo home run accounted for the only run in the game on Friday -- a 1-0 Minnesota win. Sano, the third batter of the game, hit the first pitch RHP Josh Tomlin threw him over the right field wall for an opposite-field home run. "First pitch, opposite field. You can tell he's getting comfortable up there," Manager Paul Molitor said. "Sano is turning into a good and dangerous hitter," Indians manager Terry Francona said. It's Sano's 10th home run in 31 games. That's the fastest any Twins player has reached 10 home runs since Kirby Puckett hit 10 in his 23rd game in 1986.

RHP Jose Berrios has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He will start the game Saturday vs. Cleveland. In six starts at Rochester Berrios was 3-0 with an International League-leading 1.13 ERA. In 14 starts last year for the Twins Berrios was 3-7 with an 8.02 ERA.

RHP Nick Tepesch was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Friday's game. RHP Jose Berrios on the roster. Berrios was recalled from Rochester, and will start Saturday's game vs. Cleveland. Tepesch started one game for the Twins, an 11-1 loss to Boston on May 6. In that game Tepesch pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs, only one earned, on five hits, with two strikeouts and two walks

1B Joe Mauer, who historically has feasted on Cleveland pitching, was 1-for-4 on Friday. Mauer has a career average of .329 against the Indians, with 45 doubles, 14 home runs and 77 RBI in 634 at bats.

RHP Ervin Santana, off to one of the best starts of his career, held the Indians scoreless on two hits over seven innings and the Twins won on Friday, 1-0. Santana did walk five, but was able to pitch around them. "His command almost bit him, but he was able to make the pitches to get him off the field when he had to," said Manager Paul Molitor. "It's a good feeling when he's on the mound for us."