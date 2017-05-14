OF Max Kepler belted a solo home run off RHP Dan Otero in the sixth inning that gave the Twins a 4-1 lead. Kepler's blast also extended the Twins' streak of having homered in 14 consecutive games. That's their longest such streak since they homered in 14 consecutive games in 1988. The franchise record is a 16-game streak done in 1979.

RHP Jose Berrios, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make the start Saturday, made the most of his promotion. Berrios pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. "You've got to be excited about a performance like that," manager Paul Molitor said. "He threw strikes, worked ahead in the count and attacked the hitters with a good fastball,"

1B Joe Mauer hasn't had many bunt hits in his career, but he had a key bunt single in the fourth inning. With runners at first and second and none out, and the Twins trailing 1-0, Mauer laid down a bunt along the third base line. RHP Mike Clevinger fielded it, but threw wildly to first for an error that allowed one run to score. It was ruled a single by Mauer and an error on Clevinger, allowing Mauer to advance to second. The bunt set the table for a three-run Twins rally that was the difference in the game. "We had good base running in that inning, and Mauer's bunt forced them to make a play," manager Paul Molitor said. "The biggest play of the game was a well-placed bunt."

RHP Ervin Santana, who pitched seven scoreless innings in beating the Indians on Friday night, has allowed one or zero runs in seven of his eight starts. The Twins have two shutouts this season -- both by Santana.