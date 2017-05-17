2B Brian Dozier extended his interleague hitting streak to 15 games with a single to lead off the first inning. It's the longest active interleague streak in the majors. Dozier also had a double in the second inning, drew a walk in the fifth and was hit by a pitch in the seventh.

CF Byron Buxton hit his second home run of the season. His solo shot tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The home run also extended the Twins' streak of consecutive games with a home run. They've now homered in 16 straight games, matching a team record set in 1979.

RHP Phil Hughes fell to 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in three starts at Target Field this season. Hughes also allowed a home run in his fourth consecutive start when he served up a homer to Rockies left fielder Gerardo Parra in the fourth inning of Tuesday's loss. It was the sixth outing in a row Hughes surrendered at least six hits.

C Jason Castro picked up his fourth RBI of the season when his double in the second inning drove in a run. It was Castro's first RBI since May 2. It also marked the first time Castro has had multiple extra-base hits in a game since August 20 of last season when he was with Houston.