LHP Adalberto Mejia will be recalled to fill the open spot in the Minnesota rotation to start Saturday against Kansas City, manager Paul Molitor announced Thursday. Mejia started the season with the Twins, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in three starts as a rookie. He was optioned to Triple-A after the tough start. He was 0-1 with a 3.48 in four starts at Triple-A Rochester.

LF Robbie Grossman had two hits and an RBI in Thursday's second game of the doubleheader to snap his personal 0-for-12 streak. It was Grossman's sixth multi-hit game of the season. He also stole his first base of the season.

RHP Jose Berrios (2-0) had the best outing of his short major league career on Thursday, striking out a career-high 11 Colorado batters and giving up just two hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings. Berrios controlled his fastball and kept the Rockies off balance with a devastating slider. He held Colorado hitless through four innings and struck out seven of the first 13 batters he faced. He hit two batters in the game but stranded them early. Rockies 1B Ian Desmond compared Berrios to former Miami Marlins phenom Jose Fernandez. Berrios' 11 strikeouts were the most by a Twins pitcher since Ervin Santana had 10 against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 21, 2016.

RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Rucinski was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on May 10 after the Twins claimed LHP Adam Wilk off waivers from the New York Mets. Rucinski appeared in one game for the Twins and gave up two runs and five hits while striking out five in 3 1/3 innings.

1B Joe Mauer had a hit in each game of Thursday's doubleheader to extend his current hit streak to a season-high seven games. He is batting .333 (9 for 27) during the streak. Minnesota manager Paul Molitor also credited Mauer's work at first base as a big component of the Twins' overall improved defense.

RHP Ervin Santana (6-2) gave up five runs in seven innings in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. It was just the second time this season Santana allowed more than one run. In the process, Santana say his league-leading ERA rise from 1.50 to 2.07, which is now third in the league. Santana walked four and struck out three, the second straight game he's had more walks than strikeouts. Santana recovered to retire nine of the last 10 batters he faced over his final three innings.