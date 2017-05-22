LHP Adalberto Mejia (1-1) was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader and might have impressed enough to get another shot. Mejia earned his first major league win with seven strong innings. He gave up three runs on five hits and walked two. Mejia was victimized by two homers by Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez. Mejia was the 26th player for Sunday's sdoubleheader and is headed back to Triple-A, but manager Paul Molitor acknowledged Mejia could get another chance when Minnesota has another opening in the rotation. The Twins could be looking for a starter later in the week, depending on weather.

3B Miguel Sano had three hits in the doubleheader on Sunday and has hit safely in 10 straight games against Kansas City. He is batting .421 (16 for 38) with six extra-base hits and 18 RBI during the streak. Sano's 18 RBI are the second-most by a Twins' player in team history, trailing only Michael Cuddyer's 19 RBI. Sano is hitting .467 with 17 RBI against the Royals this season.

OF Max Kepler was 3-for-8 in Sunday's doubleheader and hit his fourth homer of the season in the second game. All four of his homers this season have come off right-handed pitching. Kepler also made two stellar defensive plays in the same inning while playing center field for Byron Buxton in Game 2. Kepler came in and made a sliding catch on a sinking liner and then leaped high near the wall to snag a ball that nearly went over his head. Kepler has primarily played right field but has ably played center when Buxton is given a day off.

RHP Kyle Gibson will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Monday's game in Baltimore. The Twins need an extra starter after dealing with two doubleheaders in the span of four days. Gibson was 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA earlier this season for Minnesota before being optioned to Triple-A. He is 0-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 innings for Rochester.

RHP Phil Hughes (4-3) is headed to the disabled list after dealing with soreness in his pitching shoulder following the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals. Hughes said the symptoms were similar to what he dealt with last season when he eventually had to have surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes gave up five runs on Sunday in just four innings pitched. He's given up 14 earned runs over 13 2/3 innings in his past three starts. Hughes saw his ERA rise to 5.74 with the outing. The long ball has particularly troubled Hughes. He allowed three homers Sunday, five over the past three starts and 10 this season. Six of the 10 homers have come at home. He did record the 1,000th strikeout of his career in the game.