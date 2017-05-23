3B Miguel Sano has been swinging the bat well and continued doing so in the Monday victory. He went 4-for-6 with three RBIs, including a two-run ninth-inning home run as the Twins rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to win 14-7. "Everybody was positive in the dugout," Sano said. "Everybody tried to fight every at-bat and get a shot and make a couple of scores."

RF Max Kepler continued his recent hot stretch in this game. Kepler extended his hitting streak to five games (6-fof-15) by going 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs. He drove in two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth as the Twins scored a total of 10 in those two frames. "There's some days where the offense clicks, and everyone rakes, and there's some days where they're cold and the pitchers dominate," he said. "That's just baseball."

RHP Kyle Gibson was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and struggled by giving up five runs in the second inning versus the Orioles but settled down after that. Gibson allowed one run in the next three innings, and the Twins rallied for a 14-7 victory, giving the right-hander the win after his shaky start. Overall, Gibson allowed six runs on seven hits in those five innings and won for the first time in his last 10 starts.

DH Eduardo Escobar continued the roll he has been on in recent games versus Baltimore. He went 1-for-5 with three RBIs and now has a five-game hitting streak against the Orioles, batting .381 during that stretch.

SS Jorge Polanco is slowly heating up, and he continued to help the Minnesota offense Monday night. He went 4-for-5 with one RBI and now has hits in 12 of his last 14 games. Those four hits were a career high.

1B Joe Mauer continues to hit well on the road. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in Monday's come-from-behind 14-7 victory over the Orioles. Mauer now has a nine-game hitting streak with hits in 14 of 15 road games this season.

RHP Phil Hughes was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. After that, RHP Kyle Gibson got recalled from Triple-A Rochester and earned the victory Monday despite allowing six runs in five innings.