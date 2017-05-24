CF Byron Buxton is known for his defense -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter raved about it on Monday -- but he added some offense in this game in Tuesday's win at Baltimore. Buxton lined an RBI single in the fifth that gave the Twins a 1-0 lead. And that also came a few minutes after he made a great catch on 1B Chris Davis' bloop in the previous inning. "I just went up there and tried to get that run in from third," Buxton said. "[Starter Dylan Bundy] left a slider over the plate, and I was able to put some good wood on it."

DH Kennys Vargas seems to always hit well versus the Orioles. He doubled twice in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Baltimore. It is the first time he has hit two doubles in a game since last July 9 versus Texas. Vargas has a .381 career average against the Orioles (8-for-21) in six games.

1B Joe Mauer saw his season-best 10-game hitting streak end in Tuesday night's win over Baltimore. He went 0-for-4 in the victory.

RHP Ervin Santana shut down the Orioles Tuesday night. He got his second complete game this season and gave up just two hits in Minnesota's 2-0 victory. Santana (7-2) needed just 105 pitches (69 strikes) to breeze through the nine innings. "I kept the ball down for the most part," Santana said. "I was able to locate the fastball and finish them off with the slider."

RHP Phil Hughes, placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 22, had an MRI done Tuesday, and manager Paul Molitor said the pitcher is scheduled for another exam Wednesday. Team officials said later that the tests were still being evaluated. Hughes was sidelined due to inflammation in the right biceps.