HP Adalberto Mejia (1-1, 4.96 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mejia was the 26th player for the doubleheader on May 21 and had to be sent down to Rochester after the game. But after giving up three runs in seven innings, Mejia earned another start and the plan was to recall the left-hander when they needed another starter. Mejia will be taking the open rotation spot as Minnesota had four starters on its roster. LHP Adam Wilk was designated for assignment to make room for Mejia.

RHP Nick Burdi, one of the team's top prospects, suffered a full tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and will need Tommy John surgery. Burdi was a second-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2014. He was 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA at Double-A Chattanooga.

LHP Hector Santiago (4-3) tied his season-high with six strikeouts in just 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, but Santiago was facing a dominant Chris Archer. It was the first home loss of the season in four decisions for Santiago. Santiago allowed a two-run homer to Logan Morrison and has now allowed five home runs in his last three starts after giving up three in his first seven starts this season.

DH Kennys Vargas had two hits on Friday and drove in Minnesota's first run with a single in the seventh off Tampa Bay RHP Chris Archer. Vargas has hit safely in six straight games and has three games in a row with multiple hits. He's hit .474 during the streak and has an RBI in four of his last six games.

LHP Glen Perkins (left posterior shoulder strain) reported feeling good from a bullpen session on Friday as he ramps up his recovery. Perkins has missed the entire season after missing most of last season with shoulder trouble. Perkins had surgery on the shoulder last season. Perkins will throw another bullpen session on Tuesday and could go to Florida afterward to pitch against hitters in extended spring training. The team is withholding any timeline for Perkins' return.

LHP Adam Wilk was designated for assignment following Friday's game to make room for Saturday's starter, LHP Adalberto Mejia. Wilk was 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two appearances for Minnesota after being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on May 10.

RHP Phil Hughes (right arm soreness) has reported soreness with the biceps in his pitching arm but the team is also putting Hughes through a full evaluation to rule out any further issues. Hughes missed the second half of last season after he broke his femur and then later had surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome. The team is trying to rule out any issues relating to the problems he had last season.