LHP Adalberto Mejia earned a no-decision in Saturday's start but had another start to build on in his rookie season. Mejia only lasted five innings as he had 91 pitches. But he gave up only two earned runs and lowed his ERA for the second straight outing down to 4.64. He gave up six hits and two walks and tied his career-high with six strikeouts.

3B Miguel Sano was out of the starting lineup for Minnesota the day after striking out four times. Sano entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and struck out with pinch-runner Byron Buxton on third base and no outs. He has struck out in eight straight at-bats.

RF Max Kepler had two hits Saturday and is hitting .333 with three home runs, nine RBIs and six walks in his last 12 games. The splits have been a problem spot for Kepler. He is hitting .301 in 113 at-bats against right-handed pitching compared to .162 in 37 at-bats against left-handers.

2B Brian Dozier broke Saturday's game open with an opposite-field homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was Dozier's seventh homer of the year but the first with a runner on base. Dozier, known for pulling the ball, sent the pitch from Tampa Bay reliever Tommy Hunter an estimated 426 feet off the ribbon video board in right field just below the second deck. It was just the fifth opposite-field homer of his career. Dozier has now hit safely in eight straight games.

LF Eddie Rosario had two hits Saturday, including his fourth homer of the season. Rosario pulled the ball from Tampa Bay RHP Jake Odorizzi into the right-field seats. All four of Rosario's homers this year have come against right-handers and all four have been at Minnesota's Target Field.

LHP Glen Perkins could face hitters during his final bullpen session in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to manager Paul Molitor. Perkins, who has been out since April 2016 with shoulder trouble, will go to Florida to continue his rehab work afterward.