RHP Justin Haley was placed on the 10-day disabled list following Sunday's game with right shoulder soreness. Manager Paul Molitor said Haley was still dealing with some issues that sent him to the disabled list earlier this season. Haley, a Rule 5 pickup in the offseason, allowed one run and four hits in 1 2/3 innings Sunday.

3B Miguel Sano was held out of the lineup for the second straight game to get a break from his struggles. Sano pinch hit later in the game and struck out for his ninth straight at-bat, but hit a single in the 14th inning.

RHP Brandon Kintzler blew his second save in 14 chances this season after giving up two runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning Sunday. The Twins had just taken the lead before Kintzler gave it up in the ninth. Kintzler struck out two batters.

RHP Kyle Gibson pitched 5 1/3 innings Sunday but was left with a no-decision after the game reached 15 innings. Gibson allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits while walking four batters. Gibson lowered his ERA to 7.85 in the process. Without many other options, Gibson could have a chance to stick around if he pitches well enough. Gibson was making his second start since being recalled from Triple A.

LHP Hector Santiago (4-4) took the loss Sunday after giving up two homers in the 15th inning. Santiago started Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. But Minnesota had used each of its relievers, leading to Santiago making an unexpected relief appearance. Manager Paul Molitor said Santiago will still start Wednesday's home game against the Houston Astros.

DH Kennys Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the 15-inning game Sunday with the Twins needing bullpen reinforcements. Vargas went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts Sunday, leaving him with a .258/.280/.483 slash line. He has five homers and 19 RBIs.

1B Joe Mauer had four hits and three walks in Sunday's game, becoming the second player in Twins' history to reach base seven-plus times in a game. Rod Carew reached eight times in a 22-inning game in 1972.