LHP Jason Wheeler, 26, was promoted to the majors for the first time in his career before Monday's game in Minnesota. The Twins selected Wheeler's contract from Triple-A Rochester, where he was serving as a starter. He's expected to be used in long relief. Wheeler was 4-1 with a 4.50 ERA at Triple-A. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2011 draft by Minnesota.

3B Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning on Monday. It was his first homer at homer at home since May 2 against Oakland. Sano was back in after being held out of the starting lineup the previous two days. He started the day on a 1-for-16 stretch and had struck out in nine of his previous at-bats.

CF Byron Buxton left Monday's game with a laceration on the ring finger of his right hand. Buxton dived for a ball hit to the gap and hit his hand on left fielder Eddie Rosario, who caught the ball. Buxton believes he could be back in Tuesday's lineup after X-rays were negative, according to manager Paul Molitor.

RHP Ervin Santana had another strong outing but took a no-decision in Monday's loss. Santana pitched seven innings for the seventh time in 11 starts. He saw his scoreless streak snapped at 15 innings but allowed just two runs (one earned). Santana has given up two runs or fewer in nine of his 11 starts this season.

LHP Adam Wilk cleared waivers and accepted his assignment to Triple-A Rochester. Wilk was designated for assignment on May 26. He appeared in two games with Minnesota and gave up three runs in seven innings.

LHP Buddy Boshers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after Monday's game with RHP Drew Rucinski sent back to Triple-A. Boshers made two appearances for the Twins earlier this season, giving up one run in three innings. He has played in 64 games in the majors and has a career 4.31 ERA. He'll give Minnesota more pitching after two taxing days on the bullpen.