LHP Jason Wheeler made his major league debut on Tuesday. An eighth-round draft choice by the Twins in 2011, Wheeler gave up two runs, one earned, in two innings. He yielded three hits and walked two batters. Wheeler was starting at Triple-A Rochester but was called up to give Minnesota's overworked bullpen a break.

3B Miguel Sano was scratched from the starting lineup about an hour before the game with an illness. It was only the second game all season Sano has missed. Sano leads the Twins with 12 homers and 39 RBIs. He was replaced at third base by Ehire Adrianza on Tuesday.

CF Byron Buxton was back in the lineup a day after sustaining a laceration on the right finger of his right hand. Buxton showed up and surprised manager Paul Molitor by being ready to play. Buxton even did some pregame bunting work with coaches. He had two hits and a walk in the game, temporarily climbing to a .200 batting average for the first time this season before dropping down to .199 after a late flyout. It was Buxton's fourth multi-hit game of the season. He added a stolen base.

RHP Jose Berrios (3-1) struggled for the first time in four starts this season. Control issues came back to hurt Berrios, who walked four batters on Tuesday after walking four total in his first three starts. Berrios allowed a season-high four runs in a season-low five innings. Berrios had won four straight decisions dating back to last season.

RHP Drew Rucinski was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Monday game. He gave up three runs in one inning Monday against Houston, leaving him with a 10.38 ERA in two games for Minnesota this year.

LHP Glen Perkins threw to live hitters on Tuesday and reported feeling as good as he has since shoulder surgery last year. Perkins said he was throwing close to full intensity. The former closer will head to Florida to continue his rehab for a left posterior shoulder strain. There still is no timetable on Perkins' return.