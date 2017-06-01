LHP Jason Wheeler was designated for assignment on Wednesday after he allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks in one inning pitched. Wheeler was making just his second big league appearance after having his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the week. Wheeler had allowed two runs, one earned, in two innings in his debut.

3B Miguel Sano was out of the lineup for the second straight day with an illness. It's just the third game Sano has missed all season. Sano leads Minnesota with 12 homers and 39 RBIs this season.

LHP Hector Santiago (4-5) suffered his third straight loss on Wednesday. He pitched six innings, yielding six runs on eight hits and two walks. He allowed three homers to Houston. The six runs matched a season high. The three homers allowed matched a career high. It was just the second time this year Santiago had allowed four-plus runs, but he's now allowed 10 homers in his last 20 innings. Santiago had a 2.43 ERA in April, followed by a 6.88 ERA in seven games in May.

LF Eddie Rosario had three hits on Wednesday, including his fifth homer of the year. He matched his season high for hits in a game and has recorded multiple hits in three of his last five games. All five of Rosario's homers this season have come at Minnesota's Target Field and all five have come off right-handed pitching.

RHP Ryan Pressly was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Wednesday's game in which he allowed two runs without recording an out. Pressly gave up a long homer to George Springer and then walked Jose Altuve before departing. Pressly saw his ERA rise to 9.50 in 22 games this season. Minnesota will call up two pitchers for the start of the next series in Los Angeles, with LHP Jason Wheeler being designated for assignment.