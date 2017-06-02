LHP Jason Wheeler, who was called up by the Twins on Memorial Day, was designated for assignment after two rough outings. The rookie, who was 11-6 with a 3.53 ERA last season in the minors, was touched for six hits, five runs, four walks and a home run in two appearances covering three innings.

LHP Randy Rosario was recalled from Double-A Chattanooga to help with the bullpen problems and will be making his major league debut when he hits the field. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and has struggled with injuries in the minors. He was 6-6 last season for the Twins' Class A affiliate, but he was converted to the bullpen this season and had 1.90 ERA in 10 relief appearances at Chattanooga.

3B Miguel Sano returned to the starting lineup after missing two games of the Houston series with an illness. He hit his 13th home run. Sano is hitting .297 with 40 RBIs and is second in balloting for the AL All-Star team.

RHP Alex Wimmers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to fill a bullpen spot. He has been in the Twins' organization since 2010 and made his major league debut last season, with 16 appearances.

RHP Ryan Pressly was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after another bad outing. In 22 games, the five-year veteran has a 9.50 ERA. He has walked eight and allowed five home runs in 18 innings. He allowed just eight home runs in 75 innings covering 72 appearances last season.

C Chris Gimenez has taken the mound three times this season in an effort to save innings in the Twins' blistered bullpen. He has allowed two hits and two runs, including a home run. The 34-year-old career backstop is hitting .179 with a home run. Manager Paul Molitor said he wouldn't hesitate using Gimenez again if faced with another lost-cause late-inning situation.