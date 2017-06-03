RHP Kyle Gibson made 98 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, both season highs, to post his second win of the season in the Twins' 11-5 victory over the Angels on Friday. Gibson gave up two runs, six hits and two walks. He struck out six. "I worked hard since this last start, just about being more in the zone," Gibson said. "And when I miss, miss down and over the plate and not miss a lot off the plate. That's been my trouble this year. When I miss to a righty, I miss down and away and it's just not a pitch anybody's going to swing at. This is a team (Angels), they still have a lot of good hitters even with Trout not in there. I was trying to fill up the zone and get 'em to a point where they being aggressive."

OF/DH Robbie Grossman went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and two RBIs on Friday against the Angels and is now hitting .356 (16 for 45) with four homers and nine RBIs in his last 13 games. He also has hit well in his career at Angel Stadium, batting .360 (18-for-50) in 13 career games.

1B Joe Mauer's first-inning home run Friday only continued his career-long offensive dominance against the Angels. The homer was his 100th career hit against them and his career average of .346 (103 for 298) is second best among all opposing hitters (minimum 200 at-bats), trailing only Jose Altuve (.361). He went 4-for-5 Friday with the homer and three singles. "This has always been a good park for him to hit in," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Mauer. "Even his out was to the track in left. He just seemed to be on everything. Fastball first time (for the home run), hit a changeup in the hole (for a single), curveball, another base hit to right center. He was on everything."

RHP Ervin Santana will start Saturday against the Angels, having one of his best career seasons this year at age 34. He's 7-2 with a league-best 1.75 ERA, two complete games and two shutouts. The seven wins have already matched last year's total when he went 7-11 in 30 starts. But it wasn't that he pitched that poorly -- his ERA was 3.38. This year, the Twins are a better team all around, and as for Santana, his years in the league have given him the experience that makes anybody better.