C Yeison Perez signed a minor league contract and was sent to Triple-A Rochester. The Twins only have two catchers on the major league roster, left-handed hitting Jason Castro (.215) and journeyman right-hander Chris Gimenez (.179), who has 16 starts and has also made three pitching appearances in lost-cause late-inning situations

3B Eduardo Escobar had a wonderfully diverse week. On Monday, he was in Miami where he had his final interview in the process to obtain a green card and become a U.S. citizen. He was joined in Miami by his family, and on Wednesday the Twins threw a party for Escobar to celebrate the interview. He must now wait five years to become an official U.S. citizen. "It means a lot," Escobar told the Star Tribune. "It's an opportunity that not everybody can get. I feel like this country has given me a lot. It's given my family a future, especially my kids. It's an opportunity I wanted to take advantage of. I still love my country of Venezuela, but it's a good thing for us to be residents." On Friday, he took part in a decidedly American experience, representing the Twins in the Angels' annual cow milking contest as part of an Angels promotion with a dairy organization.

1B Joe Mauer moved into 5th place on the Twins all-time games played list, passing Hall of Famer Rod Carew. He trails Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Kent Hrbek and Tony Oliva. Mauer and the Twins met with Carew at the beginning of the trip to Anaheim, the former Twin talking to the team about his recent heart transplant and the affection he received from the club and their fans after his life-saving surgery.