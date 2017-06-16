LHP Hector Santiago, on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain, threw a bullpen session Thursday. However, Santiago won't be able to return in time for Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Santiago (4-6, 5.26 ERA) could be ready to rejoin the team soon. Minnesota will recall LHP Adam Wilk to start Saturday.

INF Eduardo Escobar has made the most of his limited playing time lately and earned his way into the lineup with his performance. Escobar had three hits on Thursday, including his sixth homer of the season. The utility man has hit .581 (18-for-31) with three homers and eight RBIs in his last eight games.

RHP Jose Berrios (6-1) continued his strong sophomore season with a career-high eight innings in Thursday's win over the Seattle Mariners. Berrios allowed two runs and five hits. He notched six strikeouts and one walk in winning his third straight decision. Berrios has gone at least five innings in each of his seven starts this season and has allowed more than three runs just once.

LHP Adam Wilk will be recalled to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians. Minnesota has not announced which game Wilk will pitch, with LHP Adalberto Mejia also scheduled to start. Wilk had a 3.86 ERA in two relief appearances for the Twins earlier this season. He started one game for the New York Mets, taking a loss on May 7 against the Florida Marlins after giving up six runs (five earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

C Chris Gimenez had his first multi-homer game in the majors, connecting twice against Seattle LHP Ariel Miranda and driving in four runs. Gimenez, who has made five appearances as a pitcher this year, joked that he should be regarded as the best hitting catcher in the league. He has played 30 games this year as the backup to Jason Castro and provided the Twins with solid defense at catcher in his first season with the team.