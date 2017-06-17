LHP Nik Turley (0-1) struggled again in his second major league start on Friday. The left-hander allowed a three-run homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the third inning and ran into trouble again in the fifth when he allowed four runs. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered eight runs, nine hits and four walks. Turley might not get another chance with left-hander Hector Santiago nearing a return from the disabled list.

LHP Nik Turley (0-1) struggled again in his second major league start on Friday. He allowed a three-run homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the third inning and ran into trouble again in the fifth when he allowed four runs. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered eight runs on nine hits and four walks. Turley might not get another chance with left-hander Hector Santiago nearing a return from the disabled list.

LHP Hector Santiago, on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain, will throw another bullpen session on Saturday after coming out well from Thursday's 31-pitch sessions. The team will decide whether to send Santiago on a rehab assignment following Saturday's session. The left-hander is 4-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 13 appearances this season and has been out since June 7 with the injury.

OF Eddie Rosario hit his ninth homer of the year, an opposite-field shot in the sixth inning off Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco. Rosario has homered four times in his last four games after hitting five in his first 56 games. The lefty-swinging Rosario has hit each of his homers against right-handed pitchers at Minnesota's Target Field.

1B Joe Mauer was back in the lineup on Friday after a day off and went 0-for-4, snapping his 15-game hitting streak against Cleveland. Mauer surprisingly struggled against Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. He struck out three times against Carrasco on Friday after entering the game with a .500 average (11-for-22) one homer, two walks and five strikeouts against the right-hander.