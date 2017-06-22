INF Ehire Adrianza stole three bases on Wednesday for the first multi-stolen base game of his career. Adrianza is the eighth player to steal three bases in a game this season and the first Twin to do so since Darin Mastroianni on July 5, 2012.

LHP Hector Santiago started for Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, throwing 57 pitches in three scoreless innings, allowing no hits, striking out two and walking two. The 29-year-old Santiago is on a rehab assignment as he makes his way back from a left shoulder strain that landed him on the 10-day disabled list on June 7. Santiago was 4-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 12 starts at the time of his injury.

INF Eduardo Escobar (2-for-5) continued his hot June, extending his hitting streak to a career-long eight games with a single and a double against Chicago. Escobar is hitting .516 (16-for-31) during the streak and raised his season average to .300.

RHP Jose Berrios allowed just two runs over eight innings to earn his seventh win (7-1). It marked the fourth time in eight starts Berrios had pitched into the eighth inning. Berrios, who at one point retired 12 straight White Sox batters, walked just one and struck out eight.

RHP Phil Hughes pitched one scoreless, hitless inning Wednesday for Triple-A Rochester in his first rehab appearance. Hughes has been dealing with shoulder stiffness, and he hadn't pitched since May 21. The veteran was 4-3 with a 5.74 ERA in nine starts before landing on the 10-day disabled list.