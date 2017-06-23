LHP Nik Turley (0-2) was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday's poor start. Turley got only two outs in his third major league start, allowing five runs on six hits. He is the latest minor league recall the Twins have used to try and fill in the depleted and ineffective rotation, but the left-hander has struggled in each of his three starts, not pitching past the fifth inning in any outing. He owns a 16.39 ERA in his three career appearances.

INF Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day disabled list with abdominal issues following Thursday's game. Manager Paul Molitor said Adrianza has been dealing with "G.I" issues for a couple days and the infielder will be having tests to determine the exact problem. Adrianza has hit .259 with four doubles in 26 games for the Twins this season.

LHP Hector Santiago (left shoulder strain) got through a successful rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday but the team is waiting to decide the next step of Santiago's rehab. Santiago threw three hitless innings and gave up one walk.

C Chris Gimenez pitched in Thursday's 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox, his sixth appearance of the season as a pitcher. Gimenez owns a 7.20 ERA this season after Thursday's scoreless inning with two hits allowed. Gimenez has done his part to try and ease the strain on Minnesota's depleted pitching staff. He entered the year with three career pitching appearances.