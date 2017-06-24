LHP Adalberto Mejia had allowed plenty of baserunners but no runs in a five-inning high-wire act. Ten of the first 19 batters that Mejia faced reached base, but none of them scored. In his five innings, Mejia allowed two hits, both singles, and struck out four. But he walked a career-high five. "There were some stressful innings, but he got through them somehow," Brewers manager Paul Molitor said. "He had a lot of 3-2 counts, but he got big outs and five zeroes."

RHP Trevor Hildenberger, called up from Triple-A Rochester before the game, made his major league debut in the ninth inning on Friday. Hildenberger pitched a scoreless inning and gave up one hit. He retired three of the four batters he faced. "I was extremely nervous," Hildenberger said. "More in the bullpen than on the mound. When I got the call in the bullpen, my stomach dropped and my heart was in my throat. But once I got on the mound I was OK." At Rochester, Hildenberger had a 2.05 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.

3B Miguel Sano did not play in Friday's game because of a sinus infection. The fact that Sano's career average against Cleveland starter RHP Trevor Bauer is .087 (2-for-23 with 11 strikeouts) probably made manager Paul Molitor's decision that much easier.

RHP Kyle Gibson (4-5, 6.56 ERA) will start Saturday against the Indians. In his last start, Gibson took the loss on June 18 against Cleveland. In that game, Gibson gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings. In two starts against the Indians this year, Gibson is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA. In 11 career starts against Cleveland, Gibson is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA.

2B Brian Dozier was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Friday night. In his last 15 games, Dozier is hitting .316 (18-for-57) with three homers, six doubles and 10 RBIs. In four games at Progressive Field this year, Dozier is 6-for-13 (.462).

SS Jorge Polanco had a double and a home run for his 13th multi-hit game of the season on Friday. Polanco has homered in each of his last two games at Progressive Field, and all three of home runs this year have come on the road, against American LeagueCentral opponents.

RHP Dillon Gee has been selected from Triple-A Rochester. Gee was signed by the Twins this week after being released by Texas.