3B Miguel Sano, who missed the first two games of the series due to a sinus infection, was back in the lineup Sunday. It was a quiet day at the plate for Sano, who was 0-for-4.

OF Max Kepler, who missed Saturday's game due to a sprained right ankle, was back in the lineup Sunday. Kepler was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

2B Brian Dozier didn't try to hide his or his team's excitement over their three-game sweep in Cleveland, after the Indians swept the Twins in a four-game series in Minnesota last weekend. "We talked about how we got embarrassed at home (last weekend)," said Dozier. "So we wanted to stick it to them here. We didn't just want to win the series, we wanted to sweep. We wanted to stomp on their throats."

OF Eddie Rosario had three of the Twins' nine hits, including a fourth inning solo home run. Rosario has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games, batting .432 (16-for-37) in that span, with five home runs and nine RBIs.

1B Joe Mauer had his usual two hits at Progressive Field. Mauer has a 13-game hitting streak at Progressive Field. During the streak Mauer is hitting .463 (25-for-54). Mauer has 55 career multi-hit games against the Indians, which is the second most among all batters since Mauer entered the league in 2004, behind Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera's 65.

RHP Ervin Santana, coming off a bumpy ride through his last two starts, in which he had a 9.90 ERA, returned to form Sunday, holding the Indians scoreless over six innings, with seven strikeouts and no walks. "Ervin did what he does. He made pitches to get us off the field," said Manager Paul Molitor. He really cranked it up (his fastball) pretty good a couple of times. And he's able to maintain his poise in rough waters." Said Santana: "I just tried to make my pitches and keep the ball down." In three starts against Cleveland this year Santana is 2-0, with a 0.67 ERA.