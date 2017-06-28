LHP Adalberto Mejia brings a 2-3 record and 4.93 ERA into Wednesday night's third game of the four-game series against the Red Sox in Boston. Mejia worked five scoreless innings and got the victory in the opening win of the Twins' sweep at Cleveland last Friday night. He has walked 27 and struck out 40 in 45 2/3 innings and has never faced the Red Sox.

RHP Alex Wimmers cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and will report to the minor leagues. He was sent to Triple-A Rochester.

INF Ehire Adriana, on the disabled list with an abdominal issue, is slated to do a rehab stint Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and could then re-join the team.

LHP Hector Santiago came off the disabled list Tuesday and worked just two innings because rain delayed the game an hour and 16 minutes after the second inning. He had been on the DL for a shoulder injury and threw 49 pitches and was around long enough to surrender a two-run homer to Christian Vazquez that saddled him with his sixth straight loss. The hit by Vazquez was the only one Santiago allowed as he fell to 4-7 -- after a 4-1 start that featured a 2.76 ERA. "I feel really good right now," he said. "Obviously it's only two innings. It's crazy how when you go 20 days without being in a big league game how that zone kind of, you feel like it just kind of closes in on you. It's a different feeling, for sure. I feel like I had some really good velocity, really good acceleration on the off-speed (pitches). Just get really good out there. Obviously wish it was a little bit longer and not that the rain came in and kind of ruined that and ruined that for our bullpen and had to get the bullpen in early. Tough one right there."

3B Eduardo Escobar hit his second homer in his last three road games Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 and is batting .370 with four homers, 10 RBIs over his last 19 games.

RHP Dillon Gee, who has yet to throw a pitch for the Twins, was sent to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Hector Santiago. He is scheduled to pitch Wednesday night, perhaps in relief, and there is a possibility he could be summoned for Saturday's doubleheader in Kansas City.

