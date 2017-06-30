3B Miguel Sano will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 in Miami. Sano's 18 homers lead the Twins and rank ninth in the American League. "You're never sure if you're going to get another (opportunity to participate). You might as well take advantage," manager Paul Molitor said, adding that Sano did not ask for or need his permission. Sano went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the DH for Thursday's game in Boston.

INF Ehire Adriana, on the disabled list with an abdominal issue, was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Rochester. He went 1-for-4 Thursday with one strikeout.

RHP Kyle Gibson was bitten by the long ball in Thursday's start against the Red Sox. Gibson (4-6, 6.11 ERA) served up solo homers to the Red Sox's Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez and was tagged for three of his five earned runs in the fifth inning. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out two in 5 2/3 innings. "Really in the fourth inning I just threw Betts a pitch that he's hit out on me before," Gibson said. "Other than the 3-0 pitch to Hanley, I thought I felt pretty good and just ran into some bad luck there."

SS Nick Gordon was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Games on July 9 in Miami. Gordon, a 21-year-old Florida native and the younger brother of Marlins SS Dee Gordon, will play for the U.S. Team. He is batting .310 with six home runs and 43 RBIs in 69 games with Double-A Chattanooga. Gordon has 10 multi-hit outings in 20 June games with two homers and 16 RBIs.

SS Jorge Polanco continued his career year with a two-run double in Thursday's game against the Red Sox. Polanco gave the Twins a 3-0 lead with his fourth-inning two-bagger. He has 26 RBIs through 60 games this season, one RBI shy of his career high over 69 contests last year. Each of Polanco's last three games with an RBI have been multi-RBI outings.

RHP Ervin Santana looks to stretch his winning streak to three games in Friday's start against the Royals. Santana (10-4, 2.80 ERA) tossed six scoreless innings on nine hits and no walks with seven strikeouts Sunday against the Indians. It was his seventh scoreless outing of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 22 career starts versus his former team, throwing seven one-run innings on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in his season debut against them April 3. Santana is 7-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 29 starts at Kaufman Stadium. Eric Hosmer is 8-for-26 (.308) with three homers and 11 RBIs against Santana and Alex Gordon is 9-for-43 (.209) with two homers and five RBIs.