LHP Adalberto Mejia will make his 12th start of the season when the Twins play Seattle on Monday at Target Field to start a seven-game homestand. He beat the Red Sox in his previous start, pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Boston. It was his second straight scoreless start. The rookie will take a 10 2/3 scoreless innings streak into his start. He is 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA for the season.

DH-3B Miguel Sano singled twice and walked Sunday. That extended his hitting streak to 14 games against the Royals, dating to Sept. 28. He is hitting .373 with a .448 on-base percentage and a .745 slugging percentage. Sano has five home runs and 23 RBIs against the Royals this season. He has 39.7 percent of his 58 RBIs this year against the Royals.

INF Ehrie Adrianza, who is rehabbing with Triple-A Rochester, could be activated Monday. "Potentially," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "The plan is that he would be available to be activated, we believe. The timing will be the day we pick. We'll have to see the way he's feeling. He's been hitting the ball hard." He went on the disabled list June 22 with an abdominal injury. The switch-hitter has a .259 average in 26 games and 54 at-bats. He hit .220 in 154 games over parts of four seasons with San Francisco before the Twins acquired off waivers on Feb. 2.

RHP Felix Jorge was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga. He picked up a victory in his major league debut Saturday. He is the 12th Twins pitcher to start and collect a win in his debut. He is the first since Andrew Albers on Aug. 6, 2013, also at Kansas City.

LHP Hector Santiago dropped to 0-7 with a 9.96 ERA in his last eight starts, allowing 12 home runs in 28 innings. Manager Paul Molitor is concerned Santiago's velocity declined on Sunday. "I thought there would be more in there, especially after the velocity we saw in Boston (in his previous start on June 27)," Molitor said. "It was down today, for whatever reason. Whether he choose to try to have more command or whatever, it was obvious to everybody it was down."

SS Jefry Marte of the Dominican Republic has agreed to an estimated $3 million signing bonus with the Twins. The 16-year-old switch-hitter is the No. 3 ranked international prospect. Sunday was the first day clubs could sign international players.