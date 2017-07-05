RHP Justin Haley was sent on a rehab assignment to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday. Haley landed on the disabled with shoulder soreness late last month.

INF Ehire Adrianza started at shortstop Tuesday in his first game back from the disabled list for abdominal issues. Adrianza was activated following Monday's game. He went 1-for-2 in the game and had two RBIs on sacrifice flies. Adrianza is already two RBIs shy of matching his career high of 11 set in 2015.

RHP Kyle Gibson (5-6) had his longest outing of the season on Tuesday, pitching 6 2/3 innings with two runs allowed on five hits. After the game, he spoke of changes in his mentality, leading to a 3.91 ERA in his last nine starts. Gibson was optioned to Triple-A in May after an 8.20 ERA in his first six starts.

2B Brian Dozier was out of the lineup for the second straight game on Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Dozier texted manager Paul Molitor on Tuesday morning and said he was feeling better, but Molitor decided to be cautious with his leadoff hitter. Dozier was available off the bench, if needed. Dozier told reporters he expects to be back in the lineup at second base on Wednesday.

CF Byron Buxton entered Tuesday hitting .195 but raised his average to .204 by matching his career high with three hits. He homered for the first time since June 14, stole his 15th base of the season and made a highlight-reel, leaping catch at the wall on the very first play of the game. The homer was his fourth of the season and manager Paul Molitor said he sees Buxton making strides in his approach at the plate.

LHP Glen Perkins (left posterior shoulder strain) is still limited to playing catch in his rehab work, according to manager Paul Molitor. Perkins hasn't returned to the mound since suffering a setback with biceps tendinitis two weeks ago. It's been over a year since Perkins has appeared in a major league game.