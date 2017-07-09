LHP Adalberto Mejia (4-4) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 in Saturday's loss. He was cruising until giving up a towering two-run homer to Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning. The rookie will head into the All-Star break with a 4.43 ERA, but he's provided hope for a strong second half with his recent performances. Mejia had six strikeouts on Saturday but took his third loss at home this season. He's allowed a homer in three straight starts.

RHP Felix Jorge was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga. Jorge allowed six runs and seven hits (three home runs) in 2 2/3 innings of Minnesota's 9-6 victory over Baltimore on Friday. He made his major league debut July 1 versus the Royals, yielding three runs and seven hits in five innings of a 10-5 victory.

OF Zack Granite made his major league debut for the Twins as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Saturday's loss. Granite flew out to left field and received an ovation from the Minnesota fans who've been expecting the arrival of the team's minor league player of the year last season. Granite fouled off several pitches before working the count to 3-2 in an 11-pitch at-bat. He hit .360 this season with Triple-A Rochester and was named a Triple-All-Star.

3B Miguel Sano hit his 21st homer of the season in Saturday's loss. The 21 homers are the most by a Twins player before the All-Star break since Justin Morneau also hit 21 in 2009. Sano was 2-for-4 to extend his current hitting streak to a career high-tying 10 games. He's hit .342 with three homers and nine RBIs during the streak.

1B Joe Mauer (left side low back/lumbar strain) is feeling better each day, according to manager Paul Molitor. Molitor said he's still hopeful Mauer will only miss the minimum time on the disabled list and be ready to be activated for the second game after the All-Star break.