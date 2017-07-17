FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 hours
July 18, 2017 / 3:44 AM / in 2 hours

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

SS Ehire Adrianza drilled his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the third inning. Adrianza bumped his season RBI total to 10, one shy of his previous career high set in 2015. Adrianza was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on July 4 after missing 12 games with abdominal issues.

1B Kennys Vargas smacked a 452-foot solo home run to right field in the second inning off Astros RHP Mike Fiers. It was his eighth homer this season, and Vargas is batting .333 (9-for-27) with four home runs and eight RBIs in nine career games against the Astros. He did not play on Saturday night after aggravating a foot contusion in the series opener.

SS Jorge Polanco was benched on Sunday and replaced by Ehire Adrianza, who homered in his first at-bat. Polanco owns a .317 OPS this month with just one multi-hit game in July. Since posting consecutive multi-hit games on June 22-23, Polanco is batting .123 with 17 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances and 18 games.

1B Joe Mauer was held out of the starting lineup with the Twins playing a day game following a night game. Mauer missed six games with a lower back strain before his reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday when he finished 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

