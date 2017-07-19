3B Miguel Sano had two hits on Tuesday against New York, including his 22nd homer of the season. The line drive shot to the bullpen in left-center field was his first homer since participating in the home run derby during All-Star week. Sano is just three homers shy of his career-high set last season. Of the 22 homers, 17 have come off right-handed pitchers.

DH/1B Kennys Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Tuesday's starter, Bartolo Colon. Manager Paul Molitor wanted to keep his extra pitching while needing to clear a 25-man roster spot for Colon. Vargas was optioned for the third time this season. He has a .244 average to go with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games for Minnesota.

RHP Bartolo Colon (2-9) made his Twins debut on Tuesday. After a strong start in which he seemed to baffle the young Yankees hitters, Colon ran into trouble in the middle innings. He departed after four-plus innings and gave up four runs on eight hits. In the process, Colon's ERA rose to 8.19. It was Colon's first-ever appearance at Target Field, the 45th major league ballpark he has pitched in. After the game, manager Paul Molitor said he does expect Colon to make another start.

LHP Craig Breslow (left thoracic rib soreness) was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. Breslow had been out since June 28. He pitched one-third of an inning on Tuesday and walked one batter. He owns a 5.22 ERA in 28 games this season.

RHP Phil Hughes was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday with recurrence of symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes had surgery last season to remove part of a rib to alleviate the symptoms, but manager Paul Molitor said he could be headed to another surgery. At the very least, Hughes' season is over after 14 games and nine starts with a 4-3 record and 5.87 ERA.