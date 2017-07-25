FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 5:37 AM / an hour ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

C Anthony Recker was acquired from Atlanta as part of the deal for LHP Jaime Garcia. Recker is batting .223 with four homers in 41 games this season for Triple-A Gwinnett. The 33-year-old is hitting .199 with 18 homers and 70 RBIs in 206 career contests with the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Braves.

LHP Jaime Garcia was acquired from the Atlanta Braves along with catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerationsin exchange for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa. Garcia, who is making $11.5 million this year, will be a free agent after the season. He owns a 4-7 mark with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts with Atlanta in 2017. Garcia has posted a 66-52 record with a 3.65 ERA in 176 career appearances (165 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals and Braves.

