FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Scientists dim sunlight, suck up carbon dioxide to cool planet
Energy and Environment
Scientists dim sunlight, suck up carbon dioxide to cool planet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 26, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 3 hours ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Alan Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. In six appearances for the Twins this season, he pitched 8 2/3 innings and struck out four. He had been optioned to Rochester July 7.

3B Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 off left-handed pitchers on Monday night, raising his average to .307 off lefties this season, third best on the Twins. In his past 10 games against left-handers, Sano is hitting 9-for-22.

RHP Kyle Gibson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's game. Gibson started 18 games for the Twins this season and was 6-8 with a 6.08 ERA in 94 2/3 innings.

LF Eddie Rosario had two doubles and a home run on Monday night and is hitting .436 in his past 11 road games. In the month of July, Rosario is hitting .369 with 10 doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs.

RHP Jaime Garcia was seen as a pitcher likely bound for a late July trade even when the Braves acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals for three lower-tier prospects last winter. Only three days after making his most memorable start for Atlanta, he was dealt Monday along with catcher Anthony Recker to the Minnesota Twins for 19-year-old pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa, the younger brother of White Sox organization pitcher Michael Ynoa. Garcia was 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts for Atlanta, including a 12-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in which he gave up three runs over seven innings and hit the first grand slam by a Braves pitcher since 1966. Garcia is 65-52 with a 3.65 ERA in 175 major league games, including 164 starts, and was one of the better starters available before the July 31deadline for trades without waivers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.