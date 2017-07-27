3B Miguel Sano was scratched from the starting lineup about a half hour before Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Sano, who was hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Josh Fields on Monday night, pinch-hit in the eighth inning and struck out.

RHP Kyle Gibson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is 6-8 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 starts this season. He last pitched for the Twins on Saturday, earning the win after allowing three earned runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings of a 6-5 victory against the Detroit Tigers.

LHP Hector Santiago threw 36 pitches during a minor league rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday night, retiring three of the eight batters he faced. Santiago has been sidelined since July 2 with a back injury.

CF Byron Buxton was eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday after sitting out the past 10 days with a groin injury, but a migraine headache Monday sidelined him for another day.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-2 with two walks against the Dodgers on Tuesday night and his hit safely in all 13 career games against Los Angeles, hitting .553 in those contests.

LHP Jaime Garcia arrived following his trade from the Atlanta Braves on Monday and threw a bullpen session in preparation for his first start Friday at the Oakland A's.