LHP Gabriel Moya was traded from Arizona to Minnesota in exchange for C John Ryan Murphy, as the Twins acquired one of the top pitching prospects from the Diamondbacks' farm system. At Double-A Jackson, Moya went 4-1 with an 0.82 ERA and 68 strikeouts in only 43 innings, earning a spot in the Southern League All-Star Game. Moya, who converted 17 save chances without fail, was ranked as Arizona's 25th prospect by MLB.com.