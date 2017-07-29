CF Zack Granite went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games Friday night in a 6-3 victory over Oakland. He also scored a run and raised his batting average to .269. He reached base safely for the 10th straight game.

CF Zack Granite went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games Friday night in a 6-3 victory over Oakland. He also scored a run and raised his batting average to .269. He reached base safely for the 10th straight game.

3B Miguel Sano (bruised left hand) returned to the lineup Friday night against Oakland after missing two games. He was hit by a pitch on Monday against the Dodgers. Sano, who started at third base and hit third in the order, went 1-for-5. "The lineup looks better with his name in it," Twins manager Paul Molitor said before the Twins' 6-3 victory. "He went early today and took some batting practice, and I thought it started out a little bit like was feeling his way, but he seemed to gain more confidence in that hand bruise with each swing that he took. And he wants to play, so thankfully we got a chance to put him back in there."

3B Miguel Sano (bruised left hand) returned to the lineup Friday night against Oakland after missing two games. He was hit by a pitch on Monday against the Dodgers. Sano, who started at third base and hit third in the order, went 1-for-5. "The lineup looks better with his name in it," Twins manager Paul Molitor said before the Twins' 6-3 victory. "He went early today and took some batting practice, and I thought it started out a little bit like was feeling his way, but he seemed to gain more confidence in that hand bruise with each swing that he took. And he wants to play, so thankfully we got a chance to put him back in there."

2B Brian Dozier struck out four times Friday night against Oakland for the first time in his major-league career, which spans 793 games. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI and scored a run in the Twins' 6-3 victory over the A's. Two of Dozier's strikeouts came on called third strikes that caught the outside corner, according to home plate umpire Mark Ripperger.

2B Brian Dozier struck out four times Friday night against Oakland for the first time in his major-league career, which spans 793 games. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI and scored a run in the Twins' 6-3 victory over the A's. Two of Dozier's strikeouts came on called third strikes that caught the outside corner, according to home plate umpire Mark Ripperger.

OF Byron Buxton (left groin strain/migraine headaches) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Friday night and led off the game with a home run. Buxton started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a walk. Buxton initially landed on the DL on July 15 with a groin injury. The Twins planned to activate him on Tuesday against the Dodgers, but migraines sidelined him that day and Wednesday. "Originally if we had brought him back on his eligible day on Tuesday, it would have been a 10-day break roughly with a lot of baseball work," Twins manager Paul Molitor said Friday. "As it turned out, he missed a couple of days in L.A. with the migraines. We were looking at two weeks. I thought not only to find out, make sure that leg was good, but that the symptoms of the migraines were behind him that to get out and play for the weekend made sense." Buxton is expected to play two more games for Rochester.

RHP Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome), who has been on the 60-day disabled list since July 18, underwent a battery of tests at the Mayo Clinic last week. "To me so far, in general, I think they've ruled out a lot of things arm-related to the potential symptoms he's encountering, and a lot of things are pointing back to the root of it still being related to the thoracic outlet syndrome," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. Hughes underwent season-ending surgery last year in July to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms. He is expected to be examined by Dr. Gregory Pearl, a vascular surgeon in Dallas, who performed his surgery. "So he's going to take all the data from all the tests that were run and take it and have it evaluated by a guy that he has some experience with," Molitor said.

LHP Jaime Garcia (5-7) allowed three runs and eight hits, struck out seven and walked two in 6 2/3 innings Friday night, leading Minnesota to a 6-3 victory over Oakland in his Twins debut and first career start for an American League team. Garcia was acquired by Minnesota along with catcher Anthony Recker from the Atlanta Braves on Monday in a trade for minor-league pitcher Huascar Ynoa. "I take a lot of pride every time I take the mound," Garcia said. "The first time, my first start here as an American Leaguer, I wouldn't say pressure, but I wanted to go out there and go as deep as I could and give us a chance to win, and I was able to do that tonight."

C Jason Castro went 2-for-4 with two RBI doubles in a 6-3 victory over Oakland on Friday night at Oakland Coliseum. Castro, who grew in the nearby city of Castro Valley, also scored a run. The double was Castro's 20th of the season.

C Jason Castro went 2-for-4 with two RBI doubles in a 6-3 victory over Oakland on Friday night at Oakland Coliseum. Castro, who grew in the nearby city of Castro Valley, also scored a run. The double was Castro's 20th of the season.