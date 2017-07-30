LHP Adalberto Mejia allowed two runs in five innings and got a no-decision Saturday night in the Twins' 5-4 loss to Oakland. Mejia gave up eight hits, struck out two, walked two and threw 97 pitches. He had his third straight no-decision.

CF Zack Granite went 2-for-4 with a two-run single Saturday night in a 5-4 loss to Oakland. Granite extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games. "I feel like I've handled myself pretty well up here," said Granite, who was called up from Triple-A Rochester on July 7. "I'm hitting the ball decent and hopefully that can continue however long they need me."

3B Miguel Sano hit his 24th home run of the season, a two-run blast in the fifth inning of a 5-4 loss to Oakland on Saturday night. Sano lined RHP Chris Smith's 3-1 fastball for an opposite-field shot to right, extending the Twins' lead to 4-1. Sano leads the Twins in home runs and RBIs (70). Sano missed two games with a bruised left hand before returning to the lineup Friday night.

SS Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 and scored a run Saturday night in a 5-4 loss to Oakland. Escobar is batting .338 (22-for-65) in his career against the A's. He's batting .272 with nine doubles, nine homers and 33 RBIs overall this season.

CF Byron Buxton (left groin strain/migraine headaches) played his second rehab game for Triple-A Rochester and went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He is scheduled to play for Rochester again on Sunday, and if all goes well he'll rejoin the Twins on Monday during their off day in San Diego then start in center field on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Padres, manager Paul Molitor said Saturday. "I want to see two more healthy games, but (Friday) night was good, medical (report) was good postgame. We're going to try to get him out to San Diego on Monday if everything goes as last night did."

LHP Glen Perkins was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Fort Myers Miracle. Perkins has n ot pitched in a major league game since April 10, 2016. He has been sidelined since undergoing shoulder surgery.

LHP Craig Breslow was released by the Twins on Saturday. Breslow had a 5.23 ERA in 30 games for Minnesota.