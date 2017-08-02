FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in an hour
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 2, 2017 / 11:32 PM / in an hour

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

LHP Taylor Rogers will get a look in closing situations after Brandon Kintzler was traded Monday. Although manager Paul Molitor said he's not naming Rogers the closer and many of his late-inning decisions will revolve around matchups and game situations.

OF Byron Buxton was reinstated from the disabled list after missing 14 games with a groin strain and migraine headaches. Buxton leads the Twins with 16 stolen bases, but is hitting only .218. He was 1-for-3 on Tuesday.

C Joe Mauer eclipsed Tony Oliva for No. 4 spot on the franchise list for games played at 1,677. Mauer is two hits shy of catching Oliva for third on the team's hit list at 1,917.

RHP Dillon Gee was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will be used in a long relief role out of the bullpen. Gee, who was with the club briefly earlier in the year, was 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in five starts for the Red Wings.

