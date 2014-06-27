Preview: Twins at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are mired in their longest losing streak since August 2005 as they prepare to open a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The Rangers were outscored 22-8 during a three-game sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers and have lost eight in a row to drop eight games below .500 for the first time since September 2008. Texas fared well against the Twins last month, winning three of four in Minnesota.

Few teams are as wildly inconsistent as the Twins, who over a 15-game stretch won three in a row followed by five straight losses before posting a four-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox and losing all three at the Los Angeles Angels. An inability to win away from home is plaguing the Twins, who have lost eight consecutive games on the road. Minnesota first baseman Joe Mauer was 6-for-13 against the Angels and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), KTXA (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kevin Correia (4-8, 5.02 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (2-3, 4.38)

Correia overcame some early struggles to go six solid innings in a win over the White Sox last time out, yielding one earned run on five hits. Pitching away from home has not fazed Correia, who has allowed a combined two runs in his last three road starts. Correia has not won back-to-back outings since a three-start winning streak in April 2013, which was capped by eight scoreless innings against Texas.

After opening the season with three solid outings, Tepesch has gone 0-3 in his last four turns while surrendering four earned runs in each of the losses. He lasted only five innings at Oakland on June 18, giving up four runs and nine hits, but was superb in his previous start with 6 1/3 scoreless frames of two-hit ball at Seattle. Tepesch lost his only career start versus Detroit, allowing two runs in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mauer, a three-time batting champion, is hitting only .226 in 73 games against Texas.

2. Rangers RF Alex Rios is 9-for-50 with two extra-base hits - both doubles - in his last 14 games.

3. Twins LF Chris Parmelee is 11-for-21 over his last six games.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Rangers 3