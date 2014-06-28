Preview: Twins at Rangers

The Texas Rangers finally snapped their eight-game slide, but not without some drama along the way. The Rangers will try to take advantage of the fumbling Minnesota Twins when they host the second of the three-game series on Saturday. The Twins were the perfect opponent against which Texas could snap its string, and Minnesota has not won a game on the road since June 13 - a span of nine straight contests.

One of the few reliable pieces of the Rangers pitching staff had been closer Joakim Soria until Friday, when the veteran surrendered four runs in the ninth inning before stranding the tying run at third in the 5-4 triumph. Texas pitching is allowing an average of 6.1 runs in the last nine games but is going up against a Twins offense that lost one of its most productive players when rookie Danny Santana (knee) hit the 15-day disabled list on Friday. The Rangers’ offense is getting a big boost from Adrian Beltre, who is 10-for-17 with six RBIs in the last five games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (8-3, 3.40 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (7-4, 2.62)

Hughes managed to earn a win last time out despite getting rocked for five runs on eight hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox. The 28-year-old had completed at least six innings in each of his previous 11 starts and yielded a total of two runs over 15 innings in the two before facing Chicago. Hughes battled Texas tough on May 27, allowing three runs in seven innings, but did not factor in the decision.

Darvish is looking to bounce back from two straight rough outings after yielding a total of 12 runs - eight earned - over 11 innings in back-to-back losses. The Japan native issued nine walks in those two starts - both of which came on the road. The All-Star hopeful has been stronger at home, where he owns a 3-2 record with a 2.12 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo returned to the leadoff spot in the lineup on Friday after serving as the No. 3 hitter and produced three hits.

2. The Twins are short on middle infielders with Santana out but Trevor Plouffe (rib) and Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) could both be back with the team by next week.

3. Minnesota rookie SS Jorge Polanco recorded his first major-league hit with a two-run triple in the ninth inning on Friday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Twins 0