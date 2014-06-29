Preview: Twins at Rangers

The Minnesota Twins would be doing much better if they could play all of their games at home. The Twins will try to salvage at least one win on their six-game trip and avoid a sweep when they visit the Texas Rangers for the finale of a three-game series on Sunday. The Rangers were riding an eight-game losing streak before entering the series but are getting strong starting pitching against slumping Minnesota.

The Twins have lost 10 straight road games overall and were shut out 5-0 on Saturday after failing to score in the first eight innings of Friday’s 5-4 setback. The Rangers are enjoying the latest hot streak from third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is 13-for-20 over his last six games and has three RBIs and three runs scored in the first two games against Minnesota. Texas is also getting more production from the top spot in the lineup with Shin-Soo Choo, who was bumped up from the No. 3 hole on Friday and is 5-for-8 in the two games.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (6-6, 3.92 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-5, 5.94)

Gibson had a string of three straight scoreless outings come to an end when he was lit up for seven runs on four hits and a pair of walks in just two innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The 26-year-old relies on his ability to generate ground balls and managed only one strikeout on Tuesday. Gibson struck out four and scattered six hits over six scoreless innings but did not factor in the decision against Texas on May 28.

Lewis has yet to record a quality start this season and was knocked around for four runs on nine hits in a season-high 6 1/3 innings against Detroit on Tuesday. The veteran has surrendered 101 hits in 69 2/3 total innings, including 19 in the last two outings. Lewis missed the Twins the first time around and has never beaten Minnesota in his career, posting an 0-5 record with an 8.07 ERA in 10 games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer has hit safely in nine straight games to bump his average to .271.

2. Rangers INF Donnie Murphy has struck out in seven of his last nine at-bats.

3. Minnesota SS Pedro Florimon is struggling through an 0-for-19 stretch.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Rangers 3