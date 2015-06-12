Preview: Twins at Rangers

The Minnesota Twins missed a chance to take control of the American League Central when their offense went cold this week. The Twins will try to find their collective swing when they open up a three-game series at the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The Twins were clinging to a lead in the Central before managing three runs in three straight losses to the Kansas City Royals this week. ”You go through periods where you’ve got a guy on third, less than two outs, he’s going to score,“ Minnesota manager Paul Molitor told reporters. “And then you go through (times), as we have this past week, we seem to not be able to get them in.” The Rangers had a chance to take advantage of Houston’s recent swoon but instead dropped three of their last four, including a 7-0 loss at Oakland on Thursday. Texas managed one hit in the loss – Elvis Andrus’ single in the fifth.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (2-1, 4.55 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (3-2, 3.25)

Milone was recalled to take the rotation spot of Ricky Nolasco (ankle) and was bailed out by the offense in a shaky start at Boston on June 4. The California native allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits without striking out a batter in five innings. Milone is 2-4 with a 4.95 ERA in eight career starts against Texas.

Rodriguez is 2-0 in his last four turns and breezed through seven innings at Kansas City on Saturday. The Dominican Republic native did not walk a batter for the second straight start and held the Royals to one run and six hits while striking out four. Rodriguez does not have much of a track record against the Twins but has limited Joe Mauer to 1-for-6 in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers DH Prince Fielder is 0-for-5 in the last two games – his first back-to-back hitless games of the season.

2. Minnesota has scored two or fewer runs in five straight games.

3. Texas LHP Ross Detwiler, who was pushed to the bullpen when he came off the DL this week, allowed a run in each of his first two relief appearances.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Twins 3