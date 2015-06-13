Preview: Twins at Rangers

The Minnesota Twins attempt to halt their losing streak when they visit the Texas Rangers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. After being swept of a three-game set by Kansas City to conclude a 1-5 homestand, Minnesota kicked off its brief five-game road trip with a 6-2 setback on Friday.

Brian Dozier belted a solo homer for the Twins, who have scored a total of five runs during their four-game slide. Texas managed only five hits in the series opener, with Elvis Andrus registering a pair - a two-run homer and a two-run single. Andrus, who is 3-for-3 lifetime against the Twins’ Saturday starter Mike Pelfrey, also recorded the Rangers’ lone hit in Thursday’s loss to Oakland. Texas hopes to continue its recent success at home, where it has won six of its last seven.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (5-2, 2.28 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-3, 4.42)

Pelfrey is coming off his second scoreless outing of the year, a victory over Milwaukee on Sunday in which he scattered eight hits and struck out seven over eight innings. The 31-year-old has been superb since a shaky season debut, allowing fewer than three runs in nine of 10 starts and fewer than two in each of his last four turns. Pelfrey has made two career starts against Texas, going 0-1 while yielding five runs over 13 frames.

Lewis appears to have recovered from a three-start stretch in which he surrendered 21 runs over 14 1/3 innings, as he has yielded a total of five in two seven-inning outings. The 35-year-old has yet to lose at home this season, going 2-0 with a 3.34 ERA in five turns. Lewis has defeated every team in the American League other than the Twins, against whom he is 0-5 with a 7.28 ERA in 11 games (seven starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 1B Prince Fielder is 8-for-25 lifetime against Pelfrey with three homers and 11 RBIs.

2. Minnesota RF Torii Hunter recorded one of his team’s five hits in the series opener as he appeals his two-game suspension for his outburst against umpire Mark Ripperger on Wednesday.

3. Andrus’ homer in the seventh on Friday ended Texas’ 20-inning scoreless drought.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Rangers 3