Preview: Twins at Rangers

Mired in their longest losing streak since in nearly 12 months, the Minnesota Twins are calling up their top prospect in an effort to provide a spark for the slumping club. Byron Buxton will make his major-league debut Sunday as the reeling Twins look to halt a five-game slide and avert a three-game sweep at the hands of the host Texas Rangers.

Buxton, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 draft, was batting .283 at Double-A Chattanooga but led the Southern League with 12 triples and was 14-for-30 during a current eight-game hitting streak. “Definitely unexpected. Really caught me by surprise,“ Buxton told the St. Paul Pioneer Press of his promotion. ”Just blessed and thankful that I got the opportunity to get called up to The Show.” The Rangers were in the midst of a 20-inning scoreless streak before bunching all their runs over the final three frames of Friday’s 6-2 victory and followed that by pounding 15 hits in Saturday’s 11-7 drubbing. Mitch Moreland powered the romp with a homer and four RBIs while Shin-Soo Choo added three hits and three RBIs as Texas closed within 1 1/2 games of first-place Houston in the American League West.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (4-6, 4.81 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (5-2, 2.65)

After going 4-0 in five starts last month, Hughes has lost back-to-back outings in June - the latest coming after he allowed three runs over 7 2/3 innings in a 3-1 defeat versus Kansas City. Hughes was touched for nine runs in 11 innings by Boston in his previous two turns but managed to split a pair of decisions. The long ball continues to plague the 28-year-old California native, who has allowed 13 blasts in his 12 starts.

Martinez rebounded from a disastrous performance with a stellar effort in his last turn, blanking the Oakland Athletics on one hit over six innings to halt a two-start skid. He lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings in his previous turn and was rocked for seven runs and nine hits by the Chicago White Sox. That was an aberration for Martinez, who has not permitted more than three earned runs any other start this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers’ rotation has turned in nine straight quality starts, the franchise’s longest string since 1992.

2. Twins RF Torii Hunter dropped his appeal and served the first of his two-game suspension Saturday.

3. Rangers 3B Joey Gallo clubbed a monstrous 461-foot blast on Saturday, his third homer in 10 games since he was called up.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Twins 3