Preview: Twins at Rangers

The Texas Rangers own the best record in the American League and are looking to end the first half strong when they host the AL-worst Minnesota Twins in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday. The Rangers dropped six of eight to close out their road trip but are 28-12 at home.

Texas is suddenly having some trouble covering over the holes in the pitching staff created by injuries to starters Yu Darvish, Derek Holland and Colby Lewis. The Rangers allowed nine or more runs four times in the last six setbacks, including an 11-6 loss to end the trip in Boston on Wednesday, and need some length out of Chi Chi Gonzalez on Thursday. The Twins have a well-rested bullpen after watching Ervin Santana spin a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. Minnesota is on the verge of its 30th win after winning for of its last five games – a stretch that began with a pair of home wins over Texas last weekend.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (4-6, 5.62 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 9.53)

Duffey got plenty of help from his offense and breezed to a win over the Rangers on Saturday while allowing four runs in six innings. The Texas native was dominant in his previous start, limiting the New York Yankees to one run and two hits in eight innings. Duffey’s back-to-back wins snap a string of five consecutive outings without earning a victory.

Getting length out of Gonzalez could be an issue after the Oral Roberts product failed to make it out of the first inning at Minnesota on Saturday. The 24-year-old was charged with four runs – one earned – on two hits and two walks while recording two outs in a game Texas went on to lose 17-5. Gonzalez was knocked around for five runs on 10 hits and two walks in five innings at the New York Yankees in his season debut on June 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins SS Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) has been out since Saturday but could return this weekend.

2. Texas RHP Jose Leclerc made his major-league debut on Wednesday and tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is 5-for-8 with a pair of doubles in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Twins 7